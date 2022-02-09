Seton Hall Prep wrestling team moves to 8-6

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 0-4 last week in dual-meet competition to drop its record to 8-6 on the season.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, in their last home regular-season match at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium, the Pirates lost 49-21 to Paramus Catholic.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Seton Hall traveled to Jackson to compete in a quad against Rumson–Fair Haven, Jackson Memorial, and Camden Catholic. They lost 40-38 to Rumson–Fair Haven, 45-29 to Jackson Memorial, and 36-33 to Camden Catholic.

Several wrestlers had 3-0 records on the day. They were sophomore 106-pound Logan Brzozowski, senior 113-pound Joseph Sciarrone, sophomore 138-pound Brandon Bauer, freshman 144-pound Nicholas Orejola and junior 157-pound Stephen O’Neil Jr. Freshman 150-pound Cody Aniche-Farrell went 2-1. Their current records are as follows:

Brzozowski, 19-5; Sciarrone, 21-6; Bauer, 21-1; Orejola, 11-5; O’Neil Jr., 10-4; and Aniche-Farrell, 13-10.