Seton Hall Prep wrestling team pins down Essex County Tournament title

NEWARK/WEST ORANGE, NJ — With a mix of returning champs, first-timers, and big-time medalists, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team ascended to the top of Essex County wrestling, capturing its third county title in a row and 11th overall. The Pirates went 4-4 in the finals as senior 190-pound. Clark Rich won his first career title, junior Andre Morero earned his second title at 126 pounds and senior 120-pound Anthony Pellegrino and junior 215-pound Rocco Salerno each won their title.

“Guys like Pellegrino and Salerno have state targets on their backs coming in,” acting Seton Hall Prep head coach Robert Barling said, stepping in for head coach Lou Mascola, whose wife just gave birth to a baby girl. “They knew what the mission was and they had been working very hard in the room. We had a lot of ups and downs this season with some tough competition early this season. Everybody came in here and wrestled really tough, really confident to help our team with a lot of bonus points in the early rounds which really got us hyped up for today.”

The Pirates had 10 wrestlers in the semifinals and did not have anyone place lower than fourth in the tournament, which helped them score 236.5 points, ahead of Caldwell’s 215 and West Essex 195.

Salerno said, “You have to wrestle each match as its own and today I got over the hump.” Pellegrino added, “It feels great, especially coming out of the fourth seed and blowing up the bracket.” Morero commented, “It feels pretty good to get the win this year, considering I lost in the finals last year.”

The following are the SHP wrestlers in the medal rounds:

106 pounds: Sophomore Preston Nitche lost to Evan Blanchard, of Nutley, by a 7-2 decision to finish in fourth place.

113: Junior Joseph Viola pinned Oliver Kreizman, of Columbia, in 5 minutes, 23 seconds, to finish in third place.

120: Pellegrino won by a 15-5 decision over Dom Holler, Caldwell, to finish in first place.

126: Morero won by a 7-3 decision over Christian Bastante, of West Essex, to finish in first place.

132: Freshman Michael Pocius lost to Connor Kerney, of Cedar Grove, by a 6-2 decision to finish in fourth place.

138: Sophomore Tyler Yildiz won by a 10-0 major decision over Thomas Ruane, of West Essex, to finish in third place.

165: Freshman David Lopes lost to Ben Lattimer, of Caldwell, by a 10-2 major decision to finish in fourth place.

175: Junior Brandon Papa was pinned by Jake Simone, of Caldwell, in 1:10 to finish in fourth place.

190: Rich won by a 17-2 technical fall over Nicolas Costantini, of Cedar Grove, to finish in first place.

215: Salerno pinned Tuguldur Bayarkhuu, of St. Benedict’s Prep, in 24 seconds to finish in place.