Seton Hall Prep wrestling team posts strong start to season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team got its dual meeting season off to a big start, going 4-1 last week.

The Pirates started by defeating Caldwell 46-26 at Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Freshman Nicholas Orejola earned his first varsity victory, defeating Ian Flanagan 6-4. After the match he said, “It feels great to win my first varsity match and be back on the mat. I have to keep working hard in the room to get better.”

On Friday, Jan. 14, in their first home match, the Pirates defeated West Essex 29-25. The bouts were tied 7-7 but Seton Hall picked up 8 bonus points.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School for a quad meet against Freehold Boro and Old Bridge in addition to Livingston. In their first match of the day, the Pirates dropped a 36-24 decision to Livingston. The Pirates won six of 14 bouts. In the next match, Seton Hall came from behind to defeat Freehold Boro 32-28. Going into the last two bouts, the Pirates trailed 28-20, but at 132-pounds, junior Chase Carroll received a forfeit to make the score 28-26 and sophomore Brandon Bauer pinned in 4:50 for the victory. In the final match of the afternoon, the Pirates came from behind again, defeating Old Bridge 37-30. With the team trailing 30-25 going into the last three bouts, Carroll won 3-2 to make the score 30-28. At 138 pounds, freshman Cody Aniche-Farrell won 10-3 to give the Pirates a 31-30 lead, and then Bauer clinched the match with a pin in 3:32 at 144.

Some of the top Pirate wrestlers are Bauer, 9-0; 113-pound senior Joseph Sciarrone, 11-4; 106- pound sophomore Logan Brzozowski, 8-4; 157-pound junior Anthony Cerreto, 9-5; 120-pound sophomore Carlo Vanvolkenburgh, 5-3; 215-pound junior Joel Walker, 5-3; and 150-pound sophomore Evan Surmay, 6-4.

The Essex County Tournament will take place Jan. 26 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The one-day tournament will begin at 9 a.m.