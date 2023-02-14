Seton Hall Prep wrestling team preps for district tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its dual-meet season dropping a 55-12 decision to St. Joseph’s of Metuchen at St. Joseph of Montvale in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A state team tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The winning SHP wrestlers were freshman Joseph Viola, who won 2-0 at 106 pounds; senior Logan Brzozowski, who pinned his opponent in 1 minute, 35 seconds, at 113 pounds; and Stephen O’Neil Jr., who won 4-2 at 150.

The Pirates are currently ranked No. 14 in New Jersey in the Star-Ledger rankings with a 15-3 record. The Pirates will now prepare for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 11 tournament held at Livingston High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. The top three finishers at each weight class qualify for the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament to be held at West Orange High School on Feb. 24 and 25. The top four finishers in the region tournament qualify for the NJSIAA’s State Individual Finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 2-4.

The following are the top SHP wrestlers and their records this season: