Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins four matches, improves to 8-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 4-1 last week to raise its record to 8-2 on the season. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Seton Hall traveled to West Orange High School and defeated the Mountaineers, 58-21. On Friday, Jan. 21, the Pirates hosted Bloomfield and defeated the Bengals 57-18.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Pirates traveled to Montville High School to take on Montville, Kinnelon and Sayreville in a quad meet. In their first match, the Pirates defeated Kinnelon, 62-12, before dropping a 42-28 decision to Montville in their second match of the day. In the final match, the Pirates defeated Sayreville, 45-27.

The top wrestlers of the week were 106-pound sophomore Logan Brzozowski, 5-0 with three pins; 138-pound sophomore Brandon Bauer, 5-0 with four pins; 144-pound freshman Nicholas Orejola, 4-1 with three pins; 113-pound senior Joseph Sciarrone, 4-1 with two pins and one tech fall; 132-pound junior Chase Carroll, 4-1; and 157-pound sophomore Evan Surmay, 4-1.

The Essex County Tournament was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange after press time. Results will be posted next week.