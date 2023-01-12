Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins three matches, improves to 4-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 3-1 this past week to make its record to 4-1 on the season.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium, they defeated Livingston 61-7. On Friday, Jan. 6, they traveled to West Caldwell to face Caldwell and defeated the Chiefs 56-11. The next morning the Pirates traveled to Woolwich Township and Kingsway Regional High School to take on Kingsway and Pope John XXIII, of Sparta. In the morning, they lost a tough match 36-34 to Pope John while defeating Kingsway 40-18 in the afternoon.
Some of the top wrestlers by record are:
- 215-pound weight class: freshman Rocco Salerno, 11-2 record, 4-0 during the week.
- 138-pound weight class: junior Brandon Bauer, 10-3 record.
- 113-pound weight class: junior Logan Brzozowski, 10-4 record, 3-0 during the week.
- 126-pound weight class: junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh, 10-5 record.
- 120-pound weight class: freshman Andre Morero, 9-6 record.
- 175-pound weight class: senior Anthony Cerreto, 8-4 record.
- 144-pound weight class: sophomore Nicholas Orejola, 4-0 during the week.