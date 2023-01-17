Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins three matches, improves to 7-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team increased its record to 7-1 on the season with three wins last week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates defeated Irvington 73-3 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Pirates hosted a tri-meet with North Kingstown High School of Rhode Island and South Plainfield High School. The Pirates defeated North Kingstown 78-3 and defeated South Plainfield 47-16.

Here are some of the top Pirates in terms of records:

Freshman Rocco Salerno, 215 pounds, 14-2 record.

Junior Brandon Bauer, 138 pounds, 12-3 record.

Junior Logan Brzozowski, 113 pounds, 12-4 record.

Senior Anthony Cerreto, 175 pounds, 11-4 record.

Freshman Andre Morero, 120 pounds, 11-6 record.

Junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh, 126 pounds, 11-6 record.

Sophomore Clark Rich, 190 pounds, 10-5 record.

The Pirates will travel to West Essex High School on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18. They will host West Orange High School on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. and travel to Jackson Memorial High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, for a 9 a.m. quad meet with Camden Catholic and Donovan Catholic.