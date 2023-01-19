Seton Hall Prep’s 4×400 relay track team qualifies for Millrose Games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team had a great week. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Millrose Games Trials at the Armory in New York City, the 4×400 meter relay team ran a blistering time of 3 minutes, 20.36 seconds to qualify for the Millrose Games on Feb. 11. The time is the No. 1 spot in the national rankings for this season. The splits were 52.2 for senior Russell Webb, 50.1 for senior Ryan Matulonis, 48.3 for senior Xavier Donaldson, and 49.7 for senior Nick DeVita. That is the same foursome that won the 2022 New Balance Nationals title.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Pirates competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public A relay championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River. They finished second as a team with 60 points. Here are the SHP top performances.