Seton Hall Prep’s Darren Burton II and Jordan McAllister selected to Super 100 football team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior defensive back Darren Burton II and senior linebacker Jordan McAllister were selected to the Super 100 football team recently. They will be honored by the New Jersey Football Coaches Association at its annual dinner on March 12 at the Pines Manor in Edison.

Burton II had 60 tackles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, and one interception. On offense he had 17 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 97-yard touchdown on a kickoff return against Pope John XXIII of Sparta in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs in a 42-13 victory. McAllister had 63 tackles, one caused fumble and two sacks.

Other local players selected were Josh Edwards from East Orange Campus and West Orange players Jarvis Jones and Saboor Karriem.