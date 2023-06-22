Seton Hall Prep’s Jordan McAllister is North defensive MVP of New Jersey Football All-Star Game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 11, at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Kean University in Union, the North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars 10-6 in the Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School Football All-Star Game. This victory evened the all-time series at 20-20-1.

Following the game, Seton Hall Prep linebacker Jordan McAllister was named the defensive Most Valuable Player of the North All-Stars. Following his presentation, McAllister said, “Our defense did a great job tonight. We all wanted to show what we got and went all out. After a tough loss to Don Bosco Prep last year in the playoffs, it was a great comeback one more time. It was very special especially because Dylan Kohler (SHP teammate) was on my team one last time.” Kohler, an offensive lineman, also played in the North–South game.

McAllister, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker, will be attending the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.