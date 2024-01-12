Seton Hall Prep’s Marty Berman named national soccer coach of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Head coach Marty Berman of Seton Hall Prep has been selected as the United Soccer Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in the private/parochial school division for the 2023 season. He will be honored at the United Soccer Coaches Awards Banquet on Friday, Jan. 12, at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel in Anaheim, California, in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Berman, a 1970 Columbia High School graduate in Maplewood, recently completed his 38th season as the Pirates head coach. His current record stands at 551-195-66.

The Seton Hall Prep Pirates went 19-2-1, capturing their ninth and fourth consecutive Essex County Tournament title, 10th and fourth consecutive New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state title and fifth NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state title.

“It’s just an incredible honor, and I had to pinch myself after hearing the news about the award,” Berman said. “When I think back to where our program started, even with a few lean years, all the great kids and incredible coaching staffs that I have been fortunate to have at Seton Hall Prep, I realize again just how special it has been to be coaching and teaching at a school I love for the past 40 years. It is also a great honor for our soccer program and Seton Hall Prep. Soccer has been a huge part of my life and to be recognized among such a tremendous group of coaches from around the country is such an amazing honor and I just keep reminding myself just how special this whole experience is going to be.”

Berman, who received a regional Coach of the Year honor back in 2009 when the Pirates also won a state championship with a record of 20-2-1, will make the flight with two members of his coaching staff; son, Matty; and brother-in-law David Snyder. His wife, Lori, will also be in California, coaching her travel soccer team.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep