Shilin Roupe is the WOHSSMA Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Shilin Roupe is the West Orange High School Sports Media Association Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Roupe is a senior who is not only a standout track-and-field athlete but also an exceptional student. She has achieved many accolades in the field of athletics, including being the Essex County 55-meter hurdle champion and a member of the championship team for the 4×200-meter where they broke the school record at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Roupe will also be a member of the inaugural flag football team this spring.

Roupe excels in her studies while balancing her rigorous athletic schedule. She has maintained a weighted grade-point average of 3.87, demonstrating her commitment to academic excellence. In addition to her academic and athletic achievements, Roupe is a member of the Sports Medicine Club, showing her dedication to learning about and helping others in the field of sports medicine.

Roupe’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and she plans to continue her academic and athletic journey at Georgia State University. She plans to study pre-med/biology and pursue her passion for track-and-field, with the ultimate goal of becoming an obstetrician. Roupe’s drive and determination to succeed in all aspects of her life are truly inspiring, and WOHSSMA is excited to see all that she accomplishes in the future.