Seton Hall Prep basketball players propel Pirates to banner season, gain All-Super Essex Conference accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had another great season finishing with a 21-5 record. The highlight was capturing their 19th Essex County Tournament title, defeating Arts High School from Newark 46-32 at Essex County College in Newark.

The Pirates were the runner-up in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 9-3 record. They were ranked No. 19 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and No. 10 by NJ Hoops, and MaxPreps–New Jersey in their final polls. The following SHP players earned All–SEC–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

Ethan Maynard, senior.

Second team

Darrius Phillips, senior.

Jackson Bleecker, senior.

Shawn Lyght, senior.

Honorable mention

Isaiah Shoyombo, senior.

Jayden Harrington, sophomore.

Here are their season averages:

Ethan Maynard: 15.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.

Darrius Phillips: 9.8 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 1.0 steal per game, 2.2 blocks per game.

Jackson Bleecker: 12.5 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game.

Shawn Lyght: 9.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.

Isaiah Shoyombo: 5.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.

Jayden Harrington: 2.9 points per game, 1.4 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game.

Maynard and Phillips were selected to play in the 2023 New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Rutgers Prep in Somerset.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep