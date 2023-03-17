Seton Hall Prep basketball players propel Pirates to banner season, gain All-Super Essex Conference accolades

The Seton Hall Prep Pirates pose after winning the county title.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team had another great season finishing with a 21-5 record. The highlight was capturing their 19th Essex County Tournament title, defeating Arts High School from Newark 46-32 at Essex County College in Newark. 

The Pirates were the runner-up in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 9-3 record. They were ranked No. 19 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and No. 10 by NJ Hoops, and MaxPreps–New Jersey in their final polls. The following SHP players earned All–SEC–American Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

  • Ethan Maynard, senior.

Second team

  • Darrius Phillips, senior.
  • Jackson Bleecker, senior.
  • Shawn Lyght, senior.

Honorable mention

  • Isaiah Shoyombo, senior.
  • Jayden Harrington, sophomore.

Here are their season averages:

  • Ethan Maynard: 15.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.
  • Darrius Phillips: 9.8 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 1.0 steal per game, 2.2 blocks per game.
  • Jackson Bleecker: 12.5 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game.
  • Shawn Lyght: 9.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.
  • Isaiah Shoyombo: 5.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game.
  • Jayden Harrington: 2.9 points per game, 1.4 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game. 

Maynard and Phillips were selected to play in the 2023 New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Rutgers Prep in Somerset.

