Seton Hall Prep bowlers roll with Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had an outstanding season.

The Pirates captured the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference with a 94-18 record. In league play, junior KC Campbell bowled a 300 game and had the high series of 790. They captured the Essex County Tournament team title. They also won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 title.

The following SHP bowlers earned All–SEC–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

KC Campbell, junior.

Nicholas Dragone, sophomore.

John Cirelli, senior.

Desmond Cavanaugh, junior.

Second team

Matthew Prout, senior.

Luca Rispoli, senior.

The Star-Ledger selected Campbell to its first team All-State for the second consecutive year. He had the third-highest regular average in the state with a 677 series. Campbell was one of only eight bowlers to record a 300 game in the regular season and recorded two of the top four series in the entire state this year with a 790 and a 785.

