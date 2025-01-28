SHP bowling falls to WOHS and defeats WCT, moves to 8-2 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 1-1 last week to move its record to 8-2 on the season. On Monday, Jan. 13, the Pirates dropped a 4-3 decision to West Orange High School.

The top SHP bowlers were sophomore Joe Maiella, 234, 202; junior Riley Gnecco, 215, 246, 269 for a 730 series; and senior Nicholas Dragone, 211, 224.

WOHS was led by sophomore Alexander Kranz, 221, 254, 225; freshman Sebastian Jo, 210; and junior Gabriel Smith, 209. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech, 5-2. The top SHP bowlers were sophomore Max Fielding, 205; Gnecco, 212, 247, 225; freshman Peyton Reynolds, 203; and Dragone, 205.

WOHS defeated Livingston, 5-2, Thursday, Jan. 15, to improve to 5-2.

The Essex County Bowling Tournament was scheduled to take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 21-23, for both the teams and individuals at Belleville Bowlero Lanes.