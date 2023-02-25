SHP bowling team captures Essex County championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had another great week. The Pirates captured the Essex County Tournament title on Monday, Feb. 13, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover. During the tournament, junior KC Campbell bowled the high game of the tournament at 256 and the high series of the tournament at 669. As a team, the Pirates bowled a three-games series of 2,977 which was their best of the season.

Some of SHP’s top games were:

Senior John Cirelli: 214, 214, 233.

Campbell: 231, 256.

Sophomore Nicholas Dragone: 225.

Junior Antonio Taveras: 224.

Junior Desmond Cavanaugh: 203.

At the Essex County Individual Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Hanover Lanes, Campbell finished in second place, Dragone finished in third place and Cirelli finished in fifth place.

Following the team tournament, SHP head coach Mike Smircich said, “This was another great team effort with everyone stepping up at various points. Taveras came up huge for us and got the momentum going in game two with a 224. Cirelli continues to stay hot and KC did what he has done for us all year. He is the anchor of this team and our leader and will always offer advice to his teammates as lane conditions change. To send three guys to the county individual tournament is very speciaL All three have put in the work this year and deserve this.”