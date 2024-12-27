Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team captures Pioneer Christmas Classic in Connecticut to cap 4-0 week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team had an outstanding week, going 4-0 to improve its record to 5-3 on the season. The Pirates also captured the Pioneer Christmas Classic.

On Monday, Dec. 16, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, SHP defeated Pope John, 6-2. Senior Andrew Tralongo scored two goals with one assist and senior Harrison Kloss scored two goals to lead the Pirates. Also scoring a goal were sophomores Dylan Mesler and Owen McCree, who also had one assist. Other assists were by sophomore Ryan Murray and junior John Renzullo each with two, freshman Connor Jewell and senior Aidan Kelleher.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Pirates traveled to Hatfield Ice Arena in Colmar, Pennsylvania, to take on LaSalle College High School and defeated them, 2-0. Freshman goalie Cayden Hoyler played great in goal, stopping 36 shots to record the shutout. Junior Ryan Tolkacz scored just 1:33 into the match on assists by McCree and Kloss. Sophomore Ben Winston scored with just :53.9 left in the first period to increase the Pirate lead to 2-0.

On Friday, Dec. 20, the Pirates traveled to Sacred Heart University’s Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut, to participate in the Pioneer Christmas Classic. In their first match, the Pirates took on Fairfield Prep and defeated the Jesuits, 3-0. Senior Luke Ench stopped 30 shots to record the shutout. Tralongo scored with 5:28 left in the first period on assists by seniors Matt Smith and Kloss. In the third period, Tralongo increased the Pirate lead to 2-0 with 5:29 left, on assists by Smith and Kloss. Renzullo scored with 2:44 left on an assist by Jewell to make it 3-0.

The next afternoon, Seton Hall took on Iona Prep (New Rochelle, New York) in the championship game and defeated the Gaels, 6-3, to capture the title.

Mesler tied the match at 1-1 with 3:18 left in the first period on an unassisted goal. In the second period, down 2-1, Mesler tied the score at 2-2 with 12:01 left in the second period on an assist by senior William Murray. Just :58 later, Ryan Murray scored to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead on assists by Renzullo and Tralongo. Tralongo made it 4-2 on assists by Renzullo and Kloss with 1:22 left. In the third period, Ryan Murray scored on assists by Renzullo and Tralongo with 11:25 left.

Junior Zach Cumming scored on assists by senior Vaughn Gallagher and Kloss with 8:59 left to close out the Pirate scoring, before Iona Prep scored with 7:08 left.

