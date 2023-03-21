Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team perseveres during challenging year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completed its season with an 8-11-2 record. The Pirates went through many challenges this season.

They won just one of their first six games and had to deal with a coaching change along the way. The team went 7-6-2 after that tough start and finished in second place in the Gordon Conference–National Division. The team was led by junior Nicholas Schneider and senior Rocco Mendoza, who each had scored 13 goals. Schneider and senior Owen Waivada were selected honorable mention on the All–Gordon Conference, as selected by the conference coaches.