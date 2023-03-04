SHP hoops team ends stellar 21-5 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team completed its season with a 21-5 record splitting its two games in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public North A state tournament last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Pirates hosted Pope John XXIII (Sparta) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Lions 54-45. They were led by senior Jackson Bleecker who scored 15 points while sophomore Jayden Harrington scored 9 points with five rebounds and senior Darrius Phillips scored 8 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks. Senior Shawn Lyght scored 7 points with five rebounds and six assists while senior Ethan Maynard also scored 7 points with three rebounds and three assists.

On Friday, Feb. 24, in the quarterfinal round, the Pirates hosted Bergen Catholic. Seton Hall led 34-33 at the half on the strength of Maynard scoring 13 points and Lyght scoring 11 points. In the second half, the Crusaders outscored the Pirates 30-18 for a 63-52 victory. Maynard finished with 20 points and three rebounds while Lyght finished with 11 points and three assists. Phillips scored 8 points with five assists and three rebounds and senior Isaiah Shoyombo finished with seven points, four rebounds and five assists.