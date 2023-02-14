Seton Hall Prep indoor track athletes excel at Purple Champions invitational at The Armory

WEST ORANGE, NJ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team participated in the Purple Champions High School Invitational last week at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City. The following are their top performances:

  • 200-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 21.90 seconds; senior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 22.56.
  • 300-meter dash: Donaldson, first place, 33.73; Matulonis, second place, 35.01.
  • 600-meter dash: senior Nick DeVita, first place, 1 minute, 22.27 seconds.
  • 55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, second place,  7.73.
  • Long jump: senior Darren Burton II, first place, 20 feet, 11 inches.
  • Shot put: junior Tyler Dunn, second place, 49 feet.

 

  

