Seton Hall Prep indoor track athletes excel at Purple Champions invitational at The Armory

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team participated in the Purple Champions High School Invitational last week at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City. The following are their top performances:

200-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson, first place, 21.90 seconds; senior Ryan Matulonis, second place, 22.56.

300-meter dash: Donaldson, first place, 33.73; Matulonis, second place, 35.01.

600-meter dash: senior Nick DeVita, first place, 1 minute, 22.27 seconds.

55-meter hurdles: Matulonis, second place, 7.73.

Long jump: senior Darren Burton II, first place, 20 feet, 11 inches.

Shot put: junior Tyler Dunn, second place, 49 feet.