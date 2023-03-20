Seton Hall Prep swimmers receive Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team had another great season. The Pirates completed the season with a 12-1 record and were ranked No. 8 in the state in the Star-Ledger final poll. They won the Super Essex Conference–American Division and the Essex County Tournament. The following SHP athletes were selected to the All–Super Essex Conference, as selected by the conference coaches:

First team

200-yard medley relay: sophomore Karl Burghardt, senior Kyler Alcebar, junior Richard Poplawski, junior Aryan Kapoor.

200 freestyle relay: Kapoor, Burghardt, senior Vincent Wong, junior Cormac Rouse.

400 freestyle relay: Poplawski, Rouse, junior Patrick Miller, sophomore Connor O’Neill.

200 individual medley: Poplawski.

100 freestyle: Rouse.

Second team