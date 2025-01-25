SHP swimming team splashes to 8-0 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team won two meets last week to raise its record to 8-0 on the season.

The Pirates defeated Columbia, 110-60, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, as they won nine of 11 races. The following were the SHP winners:

200-yard freestyle: junior Alexander Buftea, 1 minute, 45.75 seconds.

200-yard individual medley: senior Connor O’Neill, 1:57.19.

100-yard butterfly: freshman Bryan Dos Santos, 54.64.

100-yard freestyle: Buftea, 48.55.

500-yard freestyle: senior Kyle Phillips, 5:13.59.

100-yard backstroke: senior Karl Burghardt, 55.35.

200-yard medley relay: Burghardt, O’Neill, Dos Santos, sophomore Ryan Pelosi, 1:37.97. • 200-yard freestyle relay: Pelosi, Buftea, junior John Cooper, senior George Peralvo, 1:34.13. • 400-yard freestyle relay: Burghardt, Dos Santos, O’Neill, Buftea, 3:19.25.

The Pirates defeated Newark Academy, 96-74, Thursday, Jan. 16, as they won nine of 11 races. The following were the SHP winners: