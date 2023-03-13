SHP trackster Donaldson triumphs at Meet of Champs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team last week had two local meets to close out its regular season.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Pirates traveled to The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City, N.Y., to participate in the Eastern States Championships. They had three first-place finishes:

200-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson – 21.53.

4×400-meter relay: seniors Russell Webb, Ryan Matulonis, Nicholas Devita, and junior Brandon Williams – 3:22.93.

4×800-meter relay: The same quartet ran in 7:55.29.

On Sunday, March 5, the Pirates traveled to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Indoor Track & Field Meet of Champions held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.

The following SHP runners placed in this meet: