SHP trackster Donaldson triumphs at Meet of Champs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team last week had two local meets to close out its regular season.
On Wednesday, March 1, the Pirates traveled to The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City, N.Y., to participate in the Eastern States Championships. They had three first-place finishes:
- 200-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson – 21.53.
- 4×400-meter relay: seniors Russell Webb, Ryan Matulonis, Nicholas Devita, and junior Brandon Williams – 3:22.93.
- 4×800-meter relay: The same quartet ran in 7:55.29.
On Sunday, March 5, the Pirates traveled to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Indoor Track & Field Meet of Champions held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y.
The following SHP runners placed in this meet:
- 400-meter dash: Donaldson, first place – 47.35. This was a new meet record and the sixth-fastest time in the country.
- 400-meter dash: Matulonis, fourth place – 48.26.
- 800-meter run: DeVita, fifth place – 1:54.31.
- 4×400-meter relay: DeVita, Matulonis, Donaldson, Webb, second place – 3:16.72.