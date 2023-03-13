SHP trackster Donaldson triumphs at Meet of Champs

Seton Hall Prep senior Xavier Donaldson competes at the state Meet of Champions. He won the 400-meter dash in a meet-record time of 47.35 seconds. (Photo Courtesy of SHP).

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team last week had two local meets to close out its regular season. 

On Wednesday, March 1, the Pirates traveled to The Armory Track & Field Center in New York City, N.Y., to participate in the Eastern States Championships. They had three first-place finishes:

  • 200-meter dash: senior Xavier Donaldson – 21.53.
  • 4×400-meter relay: seniors Russell Webb, Ryan Matulonis, Nicholas Devita, and junior Brandon Williams – 3:22.93.
  • 4×800-meter relay: The same quartet ran in 7:55.29.

On Sunday, March 5, the Pirates traveled to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Indoor Track & Field Meet of Champions held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. 

The following SHP runners placed in this meet:

  • 400-meter dash: Donaldson, first place – 47.35. This was a new meet record and the sixth-fastest time in the country.
  • 400-meter dash: Matulonis, fourth place – 48.26.
  • 800-meter run: DeVita, fifth place – 1:54.31.
  • 4×400-meter relay: DeVita, Matulonis, Donaldson, Webb, second place – 3:16.72.

 

  

