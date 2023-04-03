Stephan Zichella officially named West Orange HS athletic director

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Stephan Zichella, who has served in the district for 24 years, has been officially named as the West Orange High School athletic director.

Zichella’s athletic background is impressive. He was a star player in high school, taking on the challenging trifecta of soccer, baseball and wrestling. At Montclair State University, Zichella earned a degree in business administration with a concentration in education, while also playing baseball. He later went on to obtain a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

For the past 10 years, he has been leading the Mountaineer Mentors, a group consisting of West Orange High School juniors and seniors who assist incoming freshmen and transfer students, and contributes to building a more robust and secure community.

For the past year, Zichella has served as the interim athletic director. In this capacity, he oversaw the most successful sports season in the history of the school district. Prior to this, Zichella’s tenure at West Orange High School has been marked by his diverse array of responsibilities, including teaching accounting and business, serving as an in-school suspension administrator, and dean of students. He, of course, has an extensive coaching background, having served as head wrestling coach for 19 years, head baseball coach for 15 years, and assistant soccer coach for eight years.

Zichella’s hard work and dedication to his teams have not gone unnoticed. He has mentored and influenced thousands of student-athletes over his tenure, contributing to being named county and district coach of the year multiple times. Zichella is actively involved in his community through organizations such as The Nikhil Badlani Foundation, Relay 4 Life, and the CJ Morgan Foundation.

Hayden Moore, interim superintendent of West Orange Public Schools, spoke highly of Zichella, stating, “We are thrilled to have Stephan as our athletic director. His experience as a teacher, coach, and mentor has already had a positive impact on our students and community, and we are confident that he will continue to lead our athletic program with integrity and excellence.”

Zichella is also the current president of the West Orange Athletic Hall of Fame, a position he earned after serving on the committee for 16 years.

“I’m dedicated to maintaining our high standards and prioritizing our student-athletes’ well-being and growth,” Zichella said. “I’m excited to continue to work with our coaches, staff, and community to provide valuable opportunities and experiences for our students.”

