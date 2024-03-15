Sterling Gibbs named new Seton Hall Prep hoops head coach

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep released a statement on Saturday afternoon, March 9, regarding its decision for a change in leadership of its basketball program. The release read as follows:

“Seton Hall Prep’s administration has determined that a change in leadership for our basketball program is appropriate at this time. We are thankful for coach Kevin Williams’ many years of service, both as head coach and as an assistant. Kevin Williams will continue in his roles as varsity golf coach, freshman soccer coach and history teacher at Seton Hall Prep. We are proud to announce that Sterling Gibbs, Class of 2011, will take over as head coach.”

Williams was the head basketball coach for 13 years (2011-2024). His record was 267-70 (.792 winning %).

Under Williams, the Pirates won seven Super Essex Conference–American Division titles, six Essex County Tournament titles and one state tournament Non-Public “A” North title.

Gibbs is currently No. 2 on the all-time Seton Hall Prep scoring list with 1,984 points. His brothers, TJ Gibbs (1,987 points, Class of 2016) and Ashton Gibbs (1,882 career points, Class of 2008) are No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, on the SHP’s all-time scoring list.

“It all feels amazing, and I’m extremely excited to get this opportunity at Seton Hall Prep, which is a special place for me and my family,” Sterling Gibbs said.

Collegiately, Sterling Gibbs played one season at the University of Texas, two seasons at Seton Hall University and his final season at UConn. He also has played professionally overseas for several different teams, most recently in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep