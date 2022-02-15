Top-seeded Seton Hall Prep hoops advances to ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games recently, to increase its record to 17-3 on the season and extend its winning streak to eight games. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Pirates traveled to Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Irvington to take on Irvington High School. Seton Hall won 63-44 behind junior Jackson Bleecker’s 18 points and five rebounds. Senior Nick Dunneman scored 14 points, with four rebounds and five assists. Junior Shawn Lyght scored 7 points with four rebounds, junior Darrius Phillips scored 6 points, and senior Myles Thomason scored 6 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Pirates traveled to Maplewood to take on Columbia High School and defeated the Cougars 65-44. SHP was led by Bleecker with 16 points. Dunneman had 13 points with seven rebounds, senior Gavin Kreitz scored 10 points, Phillips had 9 points and six rebounds, and Thomason scored 8 points and dished out eight assists.

In the 75th Essex County Tournament quarterfinal-round game, the Pirates, seeded No. 1, defeated visiting Arts High School, seeded eighth, 56-43. Bleecker led the scoring with 16 points and added seven rebounds, while Dunneman had 13 points and five rebounds, and Lyght scored 9 points with nine rebounds. Phillips scored 4 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks. The semifinals were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, against No. 5 seed Caldwell at Essex County College in Newark. In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception from Montclair will take on No. 3 seed Central.

Notes: The Pirates defeated Caldwell on opening night 59-47 in West Caldwell. This will be the Pirates’ 43rd appearance in the semifinals, while Caldwell will be making its first semifinal appearance. This is Central’s 13th semifinal appearance, while Immaculate will be making its seventh semifinal appearance. Seton Hall has won 17 titles, Central has won two titles, and Immaculate has one title. Caldwell will be seeking its first title. This will be the first semifinals appearance at Essex County College since 2008.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP