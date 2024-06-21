Tyler Dunn, Willem Masyra take home medals, lead Seton Hall Prep track at Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes posted strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken.

Senior Tyler Dunn earned the sixth-place in the discus with a throw of 169 feet, 8 inches. Senior Brandon Dunn, Tyler’s brother, took 22nd place in the same event with a throw of 151-7.

Tyler Dunn earned the seventh-place medal in the shot put at 58-1 ¼. Brandon Dunn took 16th place in the same event at 52-5.

Senior Willem Masyra earned the seventh-place medal in the javelin with a throw of 179-10. Junior William Morrow took 30th place in the same event at 140-1.

Senior Avene Bracey-Bradley took 29th place in the triple jump at 40-7 ¼.

The following SHP athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

First team

Pole Vault – Matthew Oess, junior.

Shot put – Tyler Dunn, senior.

Discus – Tyler Dunn.

Javelin – Willem Masyra, senior.

Second team

Intermediate hurdles – Alex Pilipski, junior.

Shot put – Brandon Dunn, senior.

Discus – Marcellus McCloud, junior.

Javelin – William Morrow, junior.

Honorable mention

Malcolm McCloud, junior.

Avene Bracey-Bradley, senior.

