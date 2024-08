This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON/WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Ellliot Cadeau, a rising sophomore point guard for the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team, directed a youth basketball camp at Livingston High School on Friday, Aug. 2.

The one-day camp drew a large turnout, as the campers took part in various drills to hone their skills on the court.

Photos and videos by Joe Ragozzino