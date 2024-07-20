UNC star point guard Elliot Cadeau from West Orange brings European youth hoop teams to U.S.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the past few years, Elliot Cadeau has been an inspiration to countless young basketball players and fans.

The point guard from West Orange, who is enjoying a stellar career for the University of North Carolina basketball team, has created his own AAU organization and has brought two European youth teams to the United States. The teams, named Team Cadeau, consist of players ages 15 to 18 from Sweden, Norway, Holland and Italy. They arrived July 8 and stayed in West Orange, before departing for Harrisburg, Pa., for two back-to-back tournaments July 10-12.

The players have to come to America, dreaming of playing collegiately someday. Being in Europe, it’s difficult for them to gain exposure. However, Team Cadeau is helping them to gain that exposure.

Cadeau will host a youth basketball camp at Livingston High School on Friday, Aug. 2, and he is working with an organization in Newark to host a give-back camp there at the end of August.



