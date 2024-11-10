West Orange Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner is Nov. 21

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Athletic Hall of Fame was created to honor the athletic accomplishments of past West Orange athletes and celebrate their lasting impact on the community. Each induction evening brings together honorees, their families, and the community for a memorable celebration of athletic achievement.

This year, the ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange. The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.woboe.org/HOF.

The 2024 inductees are Nia Barnes Richardson, Class of 2011; Illissa Blackshear, Class of 2013; James Blind, Class of 1980; Jeremy Lippel, Class of 2005; Neal Picillo, Class of 1991; the WOHS 1978 baseball team; and Bill Kehoe (Lefty Boland Award).