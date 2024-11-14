West Orange cross-country runners give good efforts at Group 4 state championships

HOLMDEL, NJ — West Orange High School juniors Ava Neretic and Violet Kohlenstein gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 girls cross-country state championships at famed Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Neretic took 41st place out of 146 runners as she clocked 20 minutes, 46.00 seconds. Kohlenstein finished in 108th place in 23.11.

The two runners qualified for the meet based on their performances at the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Nov. 2.