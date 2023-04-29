West Orange HS girls flag football team wins first home game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School hosted its first-ever girls flag football game against Nutley on Monday, April 24, at Lincoln Field on the WOHS campus. West Orange won 13-6.

Shilin Roupe, a senior, scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half for West Orange to tie it 6-6 at the half. Aayana Morman scored on a 5-yard run, and Anaya Karriem added the extra-point run, in the second half to win the game.

The inaugural roster includes 28 talented players, each bringing their unique skills to the field. The team is captained by seniors Roupe, Rihobot Mamo and Paige Ashley, and juniors Mackenzie Young and Shani-Love Dishmen.

The West Orange flag football team is guided by head coach Andrew Mazurek at the helm. A West Orange native and alumnus of West Orange High School’s class of 2002, Mazurek has an impressive background both on and off the field. He has worked as a graphic artist for 17 years and has been a special education paraprofessional at Redwood Elementary for three years. In addition, he has been coaching with the West Orange Police Athletic League for 12 years and has served on the West Orange High School varsity football coaching staff for five years. “Mazurek’s vast experience in coaching and dedication to his community make him an ideal leader for the team,” according to a statement from the West Orange High School Sports Media Association.

The inaugural West Orange flag football team roster includes Leslie Odoemene, Morman, Camaya Jean Louis, Katherine Ogando, Nyla Pierre, Jailee Samson, Karriem, Maliya Vinas, Jazmyne Skyla Nuguid, Breanna Smith, Isabella Martinez, Leila Smith, Ayanna Jones, Olivia Lambert, Jordyn Bruno, Sydney Wood, Cristina Pariona, Mara Sindiga, CC Saintsuline, Kylynn Slaughter, Kaycie Champagne, Ziah Carillo, Faarah Rexach and Chrissie Felissaint. This talented group of young athletes has been training hard and is eager to show off their skills on the field. Flag football is a non-contact sport that emphasizes agility, speed and strategy. Players wear flags attached to their waists, and the opposing team must pull off the flag to end the play. The game is fast-paced and requires quick thinking, making it an exciting sport to watch.

In 2020, women’s flag football became an official college sport, with 15 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) universities launching their leagues in 2021 and already offering scholarships to female athletes.

According to a recent article published by Connect Sports, “Increased avenues for girls to play flag football competitively as teenagers, college students, and adults has resonated to the tune of 40% increased participation in both travel and high school flag football teams.”

Mazurek played for the West Orange Mustangs growing up before playing at West Orange High School. He played college football at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa. where he graduated in 2006.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association