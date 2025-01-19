West Orange High School boys basketball team enjoys four-game win streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and Shabazz to extend its winning streak to four games.

Sophomore Evan Whitaker had 11 points and Nick Matsos had eight points and six steals in the 42-40 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Senior Terrell Wilfong had six points and eight rebounds, sophomore Jaden Then had five points and three rebounds and senior Robeson Bennett had four points for WOHS.

Senior Miles Price scored 12 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 50-49 home win over Shabazz on Thursday, Jan. 9. Then had eight points and nine rebounds. Wilfong had eight points and six rebounds. Whitaker had eight points and three assists. Matos added seven points. Junior Brandon Lewis posted five points and four rebounds for WOHS.

The win streak ended with a 70-51 loss at Hillside on Saturday, Jan. 11. Matos and Wilfong each had 11 points, Price had nine points, Van Williams scored seven points, Lewis notched six points and Whitaker had five points. WOHS moved to 7-4 on the season.

WOHS will visit Newark Academy on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.; host Clifton on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m.; host Barringer on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.; and host Glen Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.