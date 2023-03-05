West Orange High School boys hoops team enjoys solid season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under head coach Demond Cowins, enjoyed a solid season.

The eighth-seeded WOHS Mountaineers lost to ninth-seeded Livingston High School 32-27 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home.

The Mountaineers finished with a 15-11 overall record.

Senior forward Jhenson Touze had 10 points and 11 rebounds; junior guard Jaden Livingston and sophomore guard Nick Matos each had 6 points; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 3 points; senior guard Alston Dukes had 2 points and senior guard Matthew Barrino had three rebounds for the Mountaineers, who had their five-game winning streak end before losing to Caldwell High School 49-39 on Friday, Feb. 17, at home and Livingston in the sectional tournament in their last two games of the season.