West Orange High School boys hoops team enjoys solid season

By on Comments Off on West Orange High School boys hoops team enjoys solid season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under head coach Demond Cowins, enjoyed a solid season.

The eighth-seeded WOHS Mountaineers lost to ninth-seeded Livingston High School 32-27 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home.

The Mountaineers finished with a 15-11 overall record.

Senior forward Jhenson Touze had 10 points and 11 rebounds; junior guard Jaden Livingston and sophomore guard Nick Matos each had 6 points; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 3 points; senior guard Alston Dukes had 2 points and senior guard Matthew Barrino had three rebounds for the Mountaineers, who had their five-game winning streak end before losing to Caldwell High School 49-39 on Friday, Feb. 17, at home and Livingston in the sectional tournament in their last two games of the season.

 

  

West Orange High School boys hoops team enjoys solid season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →