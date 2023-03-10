West Orange High School girls basketball enjoys strong season

The West Orange High School girls basketball team gathers for a group pose.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team finished a strong season. The WOHS Mountaineers ended with a 16-12 overall record.

The ninth-seeded WOHS Mountaineers, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, defeated No. 9 seed Memorial High School of West New York 59-27 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at home.

Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 19 points, four steals and three rebounds; junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 10 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots; junior Mya Bushrod had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; and sophomore Anaya Karriem had 9 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Mountaineers. Junior Morgan Baskin had 3 points; junior Alexa Chapman had 2 points and two steals; senior Anna Deer had 2 points, six rebounds and two assists; and senior Paige Ashley had 2 points and two steals for the Mountaineers.

West Orange then fell at top-seeded Union City High School 53-32 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, to end the season. Gary-Grayson had 11 points, Taylor-Kamara had 6 points, Baskin had 5 points, Chapman had 4 points; and Karriem, Bushrod and Deer each had 2 points.

WOHS also was a semifinalist in the  Essex County Tournament, losing to eventual runner-up University High School of Newark 51-33 on Saturday, Feb. 11. WOHS hosted the ECT semifinals doubleheader.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

  

