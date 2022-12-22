West Orange High School ice hockey team begins the season at 3-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team was off to a 3-0 start to the season through Sunday, Dec. 18.

Jack Olsen had two goals and two assists, and Andrew Raymon had two goals in the 8-0 win over Newark East Side High School on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Reid Tenzer, Tyler Brooks, Ayan Flowers and Dominic Locricchio each had a goal.

Flowers had two goals and an assist, Olsen had one goal and four assists, and Lukas Ahmadi had one goal and two assists in the 7-0 win over Johnson Regional High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Codey Arena.

Olsen had two goals and two assists, Locricchio had two goals and one assist, and Eitan Nativ and Josh Lindo each had a goal in the 6-2 win over Millburn on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Codey Arena.

The Mountaineers will take part in the Essex County Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena. Here are their games in the tournament: