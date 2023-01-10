West Orange hockey player Jack Olsen records 100th career point

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior hockey captain Jack Olsen recorded his 100th high school career point during the Mountaineers’ 5-2 win over Mountain Lakes High School on Monday, Jan. 9, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Olsen, who had two goals and two assists in the game, is a four-year varsity starter who started playing in the Mountain Top League. He is also a member of the Montclair Blues, a club team.

“Reaching 100 points in my high school hockey career is a dream come true, and I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my coaches and family,” Olsen said. “Their guidance and encouragement has been invaluable, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play the sport I love.”

WOHS head coach Ed Scafidi was elated for Olsen for achieving the milestone.

“Joining the 100-point club is no small feat and we are thrilled to see Jack achieve this milestone during his high school hockey career,” Scafidi said. “His leadership and dedication to the sport have been an inspiration to his teammates and coaches. Thank you, Jack, for all that you have brought to our team. We are grateful to have you on our team and wish

you all the best for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Sophomore Dominic Locricchio had two goals and one assist, senior Andrew Raymon had one goal and one assist, sophomore Reid Tenzer had three assists, and sophomore Anthony Pondillo and senior Eitan Nativ each had one assist for the Mountaineers, who improved to 7-2 on the season. WOHS senior goalie Jackson Pruksarnukel made 13 saves.

In their previous game, West Orange defeated Bayonne High School 4-2 on Friday, Jan. 6, at Bayonne in a New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League McMullen Division game

Locricchio had two goals, and Raymon and Tenzer each had one goal for the Mountaineers, Olsen had two assists and Locricchio had one assist. Pruksarnukul made 21 saves.

Perry Bashkoff contributed to this article.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media