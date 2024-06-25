West Orange HS’ Amie Binan is an NJSIAA Scholar–Athlete Award winner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Amie Binan was awarded the prestigious New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar–Athlete Award during the awards luncheon held at the Pines Manor in Edison on May 19. The award, which includes a $500 scholarship, was presented to Binan by NJSIAA President Jason Corley.

One athlete is selected from each participating high school with the requirements that they play an NJSIAA varsity sport, has a cumulative grade-point average of no less than 3.0, and exhibits outstanding school and community citizenship.

Binan is captain of the fencing team at WOHS, and played girls lacrosse for two years. She has also practiced martial arts for years and holds a third dan black belt in taekwondo and high brown belt in hapkido. Her GPA of 4.6 and leadership on the fencing team tells only part of her story. She is a member of the French, Science, History, and National honor societies and serves as an officer in the Math Honor Society. Additionally, she is co-president of the Future Business Leaders of America Club, and qualified for the national competition at the end of June with her first-place win in the Pin Design competition.

Reflecting on her award, Binan said, “I’m very honored. Fencing is a very small sport, and I’m very happy that it’s been growing throughout the years. Of all the incredible student-athletes, I wasn’t expecting to receive the scholar-athlete award.”

“Amie was a great leader in the fencing program,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella. “It was clear that her priority was to be the best teammate and representative of the fencing program, and she has been just that. She has left a positive impact on her teammates and friends.”

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming