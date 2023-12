West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep football players earn county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep football players earned all–Essex County, Group 4-5 honors.

For Seton Hall Prep, senior wide receiver Julius Vicari, senior offensive linemen Tyler Dunn and Declan McKiernan, senior tight end Casey O’Sullivan, senior linebacker Christian Black, senior defensive back Jaylen McClain and senior placekicker Jack Catchpole made the first team; senior running back (at-large selection) Michael Dunmore and senior defensive lineman Jack Tierney made the second team; and senior defensive lineman A.J. Bicksler made honorable selection.

For West Orange, junior wide receiver Terrell Wilfong, senior offensive lineman Jake Jeffay and senior linebacker Zekai Wimberley made the first team; senior running back Adonis White; senior offensive lineman Ricardo Camacho, senior linebacker Myles Snead and senior defensive back Chaas McCoy made the second team; and junior linebacker Christopher Barrino made honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep, Terrell Wilfong and West Orange High School Sports Media Association