West Orange HS athletes announce college commitments during ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ – A series of exciting firsts for West Orange High School highlighted Fall National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Library Media Center.

Athletic director Stephan Zichella excitedly noted that this was the first time the high school was able to organize several signings on the first National Signing Day of the year, and that it was an all-female group of nine athletes representing soccer, lacrosse and basketball.

“You don’t realize the impact you have on our younger kids,” noted West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero. “You are a testament to your parents, to your coaches, working long hours to prepare yourselves to become your best, not just athletically, but academically.”

In the first series of signings, girls soccer midfielder Lauren Villasin signed with the University of Albany, which competes on the Division 1 level. Villasin plans to study nursing.

WOHS girls soccer head coach Sean Devore said of Villasin, “You have done a lot for the girls in this town. Being selected to the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (Senior Team) for the Pink Ladies Week in Antalya, Turkey, last year, and named as a top player by NJ.com, inspires them.”

Six girls lacrosse players signed:

Izzy Pincham, midfielder, Temple University, Division 1, business.

Brooke Meisner, midfielder, St. Mary’s College, Division 3, business.

Nyah McKinney, midfielder, Howard University, Division 1, biology.

Sheyla Fields, midfielder/attack, Howard University, Division 1, criminology.

Sophia Feli, midfielder/defense, University of Scranton, Division 3, criminology.

Zoe McSharry, attack, Thomas Jefferson University, Division 2, health.

First debuting in 2019, girls lacrosse at West Orange High School has exploded on to the scene and already enjoyed two division championships.

WOHS girls lacrosse head coach David Perez explained, “Today, we have more girls signing than any other high school in Essex County.”

Two WOHS girls basketball athletes signed as well:

Anaya Karriem, center, North Carolina A&T, Division 1, kinesthesiology.

Kyley Gary-Grayson, guard, Coppin State University, Division 1, business.

“It takes a village,” noted WOHS girls basketball head coach Caniece Williams, who became emotional as she spoke about the girls’ worth ethic and growth, not only as athletes, but people. She went on to thank the coaches, staff, teachers and team members.

“Young ladies in leadership are powerful,” concluded WOHS superintendent Hayden Moore, “and it is your job as Mountaineers to lead others up the mountain.”

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming