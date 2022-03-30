West Orange HS baseball team begins new era

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Tim Blumkin, the new West Orange High School head baseball coach, is looking forward to leading the Mountaineers this spring. The team has great chemistry, he said, which bodes well for a successful season.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity in my new role,” Blumkin said in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “We have a very special group of players this season both in their skills on the field and as young men off of it. Most of these guys have been playing together since they were 8 years old, and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to lead them in their final season together. I’ve gotten to know them well over the past six years as an assistant coach in the program, and the sky’s the limit for them. With high expectations comes great responsibility, and I think they are ready for the challenge.”

The Mountaineers will host Verona on Friday, April 1, at 4 p.m. to begin the season. WOHS will then visit Caldwell on Monday, April 4, and Belleville on Wednesday, April 6, both at 4 p.m.

Here is the Mountaineers’ roster.

Seniors:

Matthew Bove, shortstop/third baseman/pitcher.

Chance Gargiulo, catcher/first baseman.

Justyn Gonzalez, catcher.

Ty Kelly, outfielder.

Jason-Lamont Jackson Jr., pitcher/outfielder.

Noah Stennett, center fielder/shortstop.

Jackson Ward, outfielder/first baseman/pitcher.

Juniors:

Daniel Aguilera, pitcher/infielder/outfielder.

Curtis Battle, second baseman/pitcher.

Michael Cassels, pitcher/infielder/outfielder.

Riley Moses, pitcher/first base/third base/outfield.

Randall Stevens, second baseman/third baseman/pitcher.

Amir Stewart, pitcher/outfielder.

Sophomores:

Elijah Cohen, third base/shortstop/pitcher/outfielder.

Sean Harrington, pitcher/first baseman/outfielder.

Bryce Mengden, catcher/first baseman.

Justin Strozyk, first baseman.

Ethan Young, second base/third base/pitcher/outfielder.

The assistant coaches are Adam Miller, Zachary Coppola and Robert C. Parisi.

Schedule