West Orange HS baseball team defeats Glen Ridge in eight innings

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Glen Ridge, 3-2, in eight innings on Wednesday, April 13, in Glen Ridge.

Senior Noah Stennett hit a homer and drove in all three runs for the Mountaineers. Sophomore Eli Cohen had two singles in four at-bats, and junior Curtis Battle and senior Matthew Bove each had a single. Junior Amir Stewart pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the victory.

West Orange visited Cedar Grove on Monday, April 18 and lost, 6-5, to move to a 3-4 record on the season. West Orange was scheduled to visit Verona on Wednesday, April 20; host Caldwell on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m. and host Belleville on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.