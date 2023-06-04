West Orange HS baseball team finishes winning season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team, under head coach Tim Blumkin, defeated Bergen Tech in the first round and lost to Bloomfield in the quarterfinals in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament to finish a winning season.

The 10th-seeded Mountaineers scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a scoreless tie and won 4-0 over No. 7 seed Bergen Tech on Monday, May 22, in Hackensack. Eli Cohen went 2-for-5 with two singles and two RBIs and Jay Stevenson had a single and two RBIs to lead the Mountaineers.

West Orange lost at second-seeded Bloomfield 12-2 on Thursday May 25. Amir Stewart had a single and two RBIs for the Mountaineers, who finished the season with a 13-11 overall record.