West Orange HS baseball team has good run, ends fine season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team had a good run this season.

The eighth-seeded Mountaineers defeated ninth-seeded Memorial of West New York, 4-1, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Wednesday, June 1, at home for their ninth straight win.

The Mountaineers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 score. Noah Stennett went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Amir Stewart and Matthew Bove each went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Chance Garguilo went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, and Riley Moses and Michael Cassels each went 1-for-3 with a single. Cassels was the winning pitcher, pitching a three-hit complete game with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

The winning streak ended with a 10-3 loss to No. 16 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinal round on Saturday night, June 4, at home.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Tim Blumkin, finished the season with a 14-8 overall record.