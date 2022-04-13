West Orange HS baseball team posts wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Caldwell and Belleville in consecutive games.

Riley Moses went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Amir Stewart had a single and an RBI in the 5-2 win at Caldwell on Monday, April 4, for the team’s first win of the season. Matthew Bove and Jason-Lamont Jackson each drove in a run. Michael Cassels threw a three-hit complete game with four strikeouts and two walks for the win.

Stewart went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, and Noah Stennett went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Mountaineers to a 7-2 home win over Belleville on April 6. Ethan Young, Bove and Eli Cohen each had a single and an RBI. Stewart pitched five innings of two-hit ball, allowing two runs and five walks with eight strikeouts for the win. Bove pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

West Orange fell to Columbia, 7-1, on Friday, April 8 at home.

The Mountaineers lost to Nutley, 9-2, in an away game on Monday, April 11, to move to a 2-3 record on the season. Moses hit a solo homer, and Cohen had a double and an RBI.

Here are other upcoming games: