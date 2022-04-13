West Orange HS baseball team posts wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Caldwell and Belleville in consecutive games.
Riley Moses went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Amir Stewart had a single and an RBI in the 5-2 win at Caldwell on Monday, April 4, for the team’s first win of the season. Matthew Bove and Jason-Lamont Jackson each drove in a run. Michael Cassels threw a three-hit complete game with four strikeouts and two walks for the win.
Stewart went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, and Noah Stennett went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Mountaineers to a 7-2 home win over Belleville on April 6. Ethan Young, Bove and Eli Cohen each had a single and an RBI. Stewart pitched five innings of two-hit ball, allowing two runs and five walks with eight strikeouts for the win. Bove pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
West Orange fell to Columbia, 7-1, on Friday, April 8 at home.
The Mountaineers lost to Nutley, 9-2, in an away game on Monday, April 11, to move to a 2-3 record on the season. Moses hit a solo homer, and Cohen had a double and an RBI.
Here are other upcoming games:
- April 18: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
- April 20: at Verona, 4 p.m.
- April 22: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
- April 25: vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.
- April 27: at Columbia, 4 p.m.
- May 4: at Livingston, 4 p.m.
- May 7: Greater Newark Tournament first round.
- May 9: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6 p.m.
- May 11: vs. Newark Academy, 7 p.m.
- May 12: GNT quarterfinals.
- May 14: GNT semifinals.
- May 16: vs. Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
- May 19: vs. Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.
- May 20: vs. Passaic valley, 7 p.m.
- May 21: GNT final.
- May 24: vs. Park Ridge, 7 p.m.
COMMENTS