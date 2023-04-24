West Orange HS baseball team returns to winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 3-2 on Monday, April 17, at home to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-4 on the season.
Michael Cassels had three hits and an RBI, and fellow senior Randy Stevens had two hits and an RBI to lead West Orange.
The Mountaineers fell to Montclair 9-0 on Monday, April 10, at home; Bloomfield 3-2 on Wednesday, April 12, on the road; and Glen Ridge 5-0 on Friday, April 14, at home.
Here are upcoming games:
- April 20: at West Essex, 4 p.m.
- April 22: vs. Passaic Valley, 7 p.m.
- April 24: vs. Barringer, 4:15 p.m