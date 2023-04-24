West Orange HS baseball team returns to winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 3-2 on Monday, April 17, at home to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-4 on the season.

Michael Cassels had three hits and an RBI, and fellow senior Randy Stevens had two hits and an RBI to lead West Orange.

The Mountaineers fell to Montclair 9-0 on Monday, April 10, at home; Bloomfield 3-2 on Wednesday, April 12, on the road; and Glen Ridge 5-0 on Friday, April 14, at home.

Here are upcoming games: