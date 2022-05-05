West Orange HS baseball team seeks strong GNT run

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team hopes to make a good run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Mountaineers, seeded 11th, will visit sixth-seeded Nutley in the first round on Friday, May 6. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 seed Cadwell and No. 14 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Verona. The final will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls.

West Orange lost at Columbia, 2-0, on Wednesday, May 27, in Maplewood and lost to Caldwell, 10-0, at home on Friday, April 29, both in Super Essex Conference action, to move to a 4-6 overall record on the season.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Livingston on Wednesday, May 4. After facing Nutley in the GNT on May 6, West Orange will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m. and will tentatively host Newark Academy on Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m., both in Super Essex Conference play.