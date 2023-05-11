West Orange HS baseball team topples Shabazz

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Shabazz 12-1 on Monday, May 1, in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Senior Curtis Battle went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple; senior Amir Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI; junior Eli Cohen went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI; and seniors Randy Stevens and Jeremy Rodriguez, and juniors Matt Orabona and Ethan Young each drove in a run. Sean Harrington, a junior, pitched three innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts for the win.

The Mountaineers fell to Columbia 3-1 on Wednesday, May 3, in a SEC crossover game. Junior Justin Strozyk drove in the run for West Orange.

The 10th-seeded Mountaineers fell at No. 7 seed West Essex 5-1 in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 5, in North Caldwell. West Orange moved to a 7-8 overall record on the season.