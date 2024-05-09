West Orange HS baseball team tops Newark Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team has continued to surge.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Academy, 10-0, Saturday, May 4, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. West Orange improved to 9-9 on the season.

Senior Eli Cohen had two doubles, a home run and three RBI; senior Luca Favetta had a single and two RBI; and senior Justin Strozyk had a single, a double and two RBI to lead the Mountaineers. Sophomore Jay Stevenson pitched four innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts for the win.

On the previous day, the Mountaineers lost at Millburn, 2-1, in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament. After West Orange tied it 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Millburn answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Favetta went 3-for-3 with three singles and Nicholas Riley had a single and an RBI for WOHS. The loss ended the Mountaineers’ three-game winning streak.

West Orange defeated Technology, 16-0, in the GNT preliminary round at home on Wednesday, May 1. Strozyk homered and drove in three runs. Stevenson had a double and two RBI. Favetta went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBI.

WOHS defeated Shabazz, 21-0, Thursday, May 2, at home in a SEC crossover divisional game. Strozyk had two singles, a double and two RBI. Sophomore Jordan Jackson had a single and two RBI. Senior Sean Harrington had two singles and two RBI. Sophomore Liam Ramos and freshman AJ Fernandez each had two RBI. Sophomore Miles Burton pitched three innings with four strikeouts for the win.