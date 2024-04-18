West Orange HS baseball team wins two in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Glen Ridge and Kearny on consecutive days to improve to 3-5 overall.

Sophomore Jack Pimm had a single and two RBI and senior Justin Strozyk had a single and an RBI to lead the Mountaineers to a 5-2 home win over Glen Ridge on Friday, April 12. Sophomore Matthew Schaefer pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk for the win.

Sophomore Jay Stevenson went 3-for-4 with two singles, one double, one stolen base, two RBI and a run; and senior Eli Cohen went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk, two RBI and one run in the 8-4 home win over Kearny on Saturday, April 13. Freshman Jordan Rothseid went 2-for-3 with two singles, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and three runs. Junior Noah Gattens also drove in a run. Senior Sean Harrington struck out six and allowed a run in 3 ⅓ hitless innings for the win.